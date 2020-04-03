The J. Paul Getty Trust is committing $10 million to a COVID-19 relief fund to support nonprofit art organizations and museums in Los Angeles. The L.A. Arts COVID-19 Relief Fund was announced on Thursday and will be administered by the California Community Foundation (CCF). It will give emergency operational funding and recovery support for smaller and mid sized arts nonprofits based in Los Angeles County; the Getty is encouraging other organizations and individuals to contribute to the relief fund. Additionally, a decades-old grant program supported by the Getty Trust, the CCF Fellowships for Visual Artists, will be retooled this year to provide artists with emergency support.

Also on Thursday, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation announced its own COVID-19 relief initiative, committing $5 million toward supporting artists and arts organizations over the next three years. The first round of funding to be distributed through its Helen Frankenthaler Foundation COVID-19 Relief Effort includes $500,000 for the Foundation for Contemporary Arts’s COVID-19 relief fund, $500,000 for a new initiative dubbed the Artist Relief Fund, and $250,000 to be distributed to 15 art nonprofits based in New York.

The Getty Trust and Frankenthaler Foundation initiatives are the latest (and biggest) in a wave of relief funds for artists and art organizations launched in recent weeks as the pandemic’s effects have come into focus. The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts committed $1.6 million to helping artists and Anonymous Was a Woman launched a $250,000 relief grant for women artists over 40. Meanwhile the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) and New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) called on New York state to suspend rent payment obligations for galleries and other small businesses affected by the crisis. Still other arts organizations have sought to contribute to broader COVID-19 treatment and relief efforts: Hauser & Wirth will donate 10 percent of its profits from online sales to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund; and museums and art schools have donated supplies like masks and gloves to hospitals.