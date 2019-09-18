The J. Paul Getty Trust has announced it will spend $100 million over 10 years on conservation efforts around the world, with an emphasis on protecting antiquities from the threats of climate change and sectarian violence. The initiative—titled “Ancient Worlds Now: A Future for the Past”—will work with local partner institutions in regions where it has not worked before, including Southeast Asia and Central and South America. The program will formally launch in summer of 2020, though some facets of it are already underway.

James Cuno, president and CEO of the Getty Trust, said in a statement: