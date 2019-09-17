Gianfranco Gorgoni, a photographer whose oeuvre includes some of the best-known images of Land Art masterpieces from the 1970s onwards, has died at age 77. His New York dealer, Jim Kempner, confirmed the news of his death earlier this month.

“His photographic contribution to the historical record of the art world, particularly the first Earthworks and his incredible portraits of artists from the 1970s onward will live on as will his brave, tireless spirit,” Kempner said.

Born in Rome on Christmas Eve, 1941, Gorgoni came to the United States by boat in 1968 and eventually settled in New York City, where he gravitated toward the avant-garde art scene thriving in Lower Manhattan. He got to know the community’s major figures, including Carl Andre and Robert Smithson. The influential dealer Leo Castelli helped fund Gorgoni’s travels, allowing him to capture many of the most famous artists of his time at work. Some of those images—including photos of Walter De Maria, Bruce Nauman, and Joseph Beuys—were featured in the 1972 book The New Avant-Garde: Issues for the Art of the Seventies.