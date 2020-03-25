A new television program featuring Turner Prize winning artist Grayson Perry will teach viewers self-isolating at home how to make art. The new show, titled “Grayson’s Art Club,” is part of the recently announced creative programming being developed by the U.K.’s Channel 4 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Grayson’s Art Club” will be just one of several new shows debuting with the goal of keeping viewers engaged during a time of social distancing.

Perry intends for this program to make art more accessible to everyone. In a statement quoted by the Evening Standard, the artist said: