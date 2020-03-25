A new television program featuring Turner Prize winning artist Grayson Perry will teach viewers self-isolating at home how to make art. The new show, titled “Grayson’s Art Club,” is part of the recently announced creative programming being developed by the U.K.’s Channel 4 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Grayson’s Art Club” will be just one of several new shows debuting with the goal of keeping viewers engaged during a time of social distancing.
Perry intends for this program to make art more accessible to everyone. In a statement quoted by the Evening Standard, the artist said:
Accessibility is a part of what I want to do which is make art an ordinary part of life but a stimulating part of life. I’m not really talking to the art world, I’m more interested in the average Joe on the sofa.
“Grayson’s Art Club” aims to motivate viewers to develop and cultivate their skills while isolated at home. Perry will encourage his audience to produce depictions of their quarantined life, and will later display the works in an exhibition to document the impact of this global moment on the country. The program will feature conversations between Perry and other artists about their processes, as well as lessons on painting, sculpting, and drawing.