The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) unveiled two “Brexit” vases by British artist Grayson Perry on Friday, coinciding with the day Britain was supposed to exit from the European Union. Standing about a meter tall, each vase, titled as a unit, Matching Pair (2017), depicts one of the two sides—leave or remain—in the heated debate over Brexit.

Perry brought Britain’s heated contemporary politics and the cesspool of social media to a medium more closely associated with delicate, fine craft, crowdsourcing images, ideas, and phrases from social media to create the imagery depicted on the vessels. Even over the web, Perry got up close and personal with the British public. He received portraits and snapshots of things people love about Britain. People shared their favorite brands, colors, and the celebrities with whom they identified.

Perry told The Guardian: