Berlin’s Gropius Bau announced that it’s Yayoi Kusama retrospective, originally scheduled to open this fall, will now open next year. The exhibition, which will run from March 19th to August 1st, marks Kusama’s first major retrospective in Germany, and will highlight key moments in the artist’s seven-decade career, focusing on the impact of her practice in Europe and in Germany, specifically.

According to Gropius Bau’s website , the show has been designed so that visitors can “trace the development of [Kusama’s] work from her early paintings and Accumulation sculptures to her immersive spaces.” It will include reconstructions of eight exhibitions that took place between 1952 and 1983, as well as recent paintings, a new site-specific installation, and a new Infinity Mirror Room.

Stephanie Rosenthal, director of the Gropius Bau and curator of the exhibition, said in a statement: