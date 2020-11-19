Skip to Main Content
Nov 19
News

The Gropius Bau’s postponed Yayoi Kusama retrospective will open in March 2021.

A Pumpkin YB-A [Kusama 325]
Yayoi Kusama
Berlin’s Gropius Bau announced that it’s Yayoi Kusama retrospective, originally scheduled to open this fall, will now open next year. The exhibition, which will run from March 19th to August 1st, marks Kusama’s first major retrospective in Germany, and will highlight key moments in the artist’s seven-decade career, focusing on the impact of her practice in Europe and in Germany, specifically.
According to Gropius Bau’s website, the show has been designed so that visitors can “trace the development of [Kusama’s] work from her early paintings and Accumulation sculptures to her immersive spaces.” It will include reconstructions of eight exhibitions that took place between 1952 and 1983, as well as recent paintings, a new site-specific installation, and a new Infinity Mirror Room.
Stephanie Rosenthal, director of the Gropius Bau and curator of the exhibition, said in a statement:
Not only did Kusama establish a singular status in the art world of the 1960s with her multi-disciplinary practice, her political statements also contributed to the feminist discourse of the time. Certain issues that have lost none of their relevance today, from the importance of empowering women to the intentional nature of self-styling, can be identified from very early on in her oeuvre. By reconstructing ground-breaking exhibitions, which Kusama designed herself down to the last detail, this presentation will reflect on the artist’s presence in Germany and trace the development of her art since the 1950s.
According to Artsy data, Kusama has been within the top 10 most inquired-about artists on the platform since 2015. Inquiries on works by Kusama saw a dramatic uptick between 2016 and 2017, when the artist’s landmark traveling survey “Infinity Mirrors” opened at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

Justin Kamp
Nov 19, 2020 at 12:41pm, via Gropius Bau