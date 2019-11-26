On Sunday, dozens of women breastfed their infants in Mexico City’s Museo de Arte Moderno to protest the recent expulsion of a museumgoer who did just that. The initial woman was asked by security guards to leave; the guards cited that breastfeeding was a violation of the institution’s rule that food and drinks cannot be consumed on its premises.

According to the Associated Press, women gathered in front of the museum around noon on Sunday, where the breastfeeding began, before marching inside together in solidarity. According to ARTNews, this action was organized by collective known as Normalizando la lactancia materna (Normalizing breastfeeding), which posted to Instagram a message saying that the protest was a first step “on the road to normalization of breastfeeding and as an example for other public spaces.”