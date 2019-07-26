New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum has received an endowment from the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation to launch a photography conservation fellowship. The aim of the fellowship will be to care for, preserve, and research the photographs in its collection.

In 1992, the foundation named the Guggenheim as the recipient of nearly 200 Robert Mapplethorpe photographs, making the museum one of the most comprehensive public collections of Mapplethorpe works in the world.

Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim, said in a statement,