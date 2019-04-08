A new exhibition of works by Edvard Munch, titled “Edvard Munch: love and angst” and opening Thursday at the British Museum, will shine a light on a troubled moment in the great painter’s life.

In 1902, Munch and his fiancée Tulla Larsen got into an argument that escalated to the point of a gun being fired. The details surrounding the incident remain unresolved, but Munch sustained a bullet wound to his left hand. In the aftermath of the conflict, Munch sawed a portrait of him and Larsen in two, one lover on each side. British Museum curator Giulia Bartrum has decided to display these two halves side by side.

Bartrum told The Guardian: