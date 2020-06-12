A work by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas was projected onto the United States Department of Justice building in Washington D.C. Thursday night. Part of Thomas’s ongoing project The Writing on the Wall, the hour-long piece showed an 11-minute loop of statements made by incarnated people around the world, addressing issues of mass incarceration both in the U.S. and globally.

Part of a longer collaboration between Thomas and the international think tank Incarceration Nations Network (INN), The Writing on the Wall aims to highlight the experiences of those who are contending with the improper safety measures and lack of healthcare access in prisons during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Thomas and INN lit up the Manhattan Detention Center with their statements. The Writing on the Wall was first developed seven years ago when INN’s executive director and founder, Dr. Baz Dreisinger invited Thomas to teach an art class to incarcerated individuals.

Thomas told the Observer: