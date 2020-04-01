Mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth will be donating 10 percent of all online sales profits to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. It is the first measure being taken as part of the gallery’s new philanthropic #artforbetter initiative.

The first of its online exhibitions, “George Condo: Drawings for Distanced Figures,” will launch this Friday. Additional programming under the initiative will be introduced over the following weeks and months with the#artforbetter program aiming to continue beyond the pandemic.

Iwan Wirth, co-president of Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement: