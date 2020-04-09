Iwan Wirth, president and co-founder of Hauser and Wirth, said in a statement:

When we created ArtLab and first began developing the HWVR art experience, our primary goal was to develop technology that would help our artists visualize the spaces where their exhibitions would be presented. We were equally motivated by a desire to plan exhibitions for our locations around the globe in a way that would reduce the amount of travel and transportation. Given the current situation, with so many in essential self-isolation, we are accelerating the launch of ArtLab’s programs with a new approach to virtual reality exhibitions that can engage as many people as possible and bring them together while we’re all apart.

The initiative is reflective of a larger art world migration to virtual space as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairs such as Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central are taking place online, while art market superstars such as KAWS have collaborated with VR and digital platforms to create publicly accessible exhibitions as well commercially available works.

Further Reading: A Virtual KAWS Exhibition Tests the Market for Augmented Reality Art