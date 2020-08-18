Los Angeles-based artist Hebru Brantley has signed with the talent agency Willam Morris Endeavor (WME), where he will continue to build his Angry Hero production company. Brantley, whose practice incorporates street art, anime, and Afro-Futurism, has developed a number of original characters over the course of his career, including Flyboy and Lil’ Mama, who figured into his 2019 exhibition and installation, “Nevermore Park,” in his hometown of Chicago.

Brantley, who was previously signed to United Talent Agency (UTA), has a variety of in-progress deals focused on expanding his characters and artwork into television, film, and beyond. According to Deadline, the artist has a deal with Sony Pictures TV, and is developing the films Kankakee, with Lionsgate and Point Grey, and Hype, with Peter Chernin. Brantley has also partnered with Madison Wells Media (MWM) to create custom intellectual properties for a branded division dubbed “MWM Universe,” which will incorporate Flyboy and Lil’ Mama as well as characters and narratives featured in “Nevermore Park”.

Brantley has exhibited in cities around the world and participated in fairs including Art Basel in Basel and Frieze London. Brantley has also collaborated with brands including Cadillac, Nike, Red Bull, and the NBA, and his work is collected by LeBron James, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Lenny Kravitz, George Lucas, and Rahm Emanuel, among others.

Further Reading: 5 Artists to Follow if You Like KAWS