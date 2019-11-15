The painting, The Madonna and Child (1480s), which is now on display at the National Museum Cardiff in the Welsh capital, was donated by a collector in 1952 who believed it to be a Botticelli, though experts quickly downgraded it to being in the style of the master. It turns out both parties were right—the arched background was added by a forger in the 20th century, but new analysis proves that Botticelli almost certainly had a hand in the figures. Infrared photographs showed two key details proving the painting to be an authentic Botticelli: The under-drawing was unmistakably in the fashion of Botticelli’s studio, specifically details surrounding the way the Madonna’s hands were laid out, and finally a doodle of a man’s head in profile was spotted beneath the paint. The doodle was almost inarguably drawn by Botticelli.