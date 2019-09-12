Hillary Clinton’s emails have been a rallying point for conservatives and a lightning rod in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Now they’re the stars of an exhibition in Venice, and the former U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State herself even paid it a visit.
Clinton visited the exhibit, titled “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails,” Tuesday, reading her emails for an hour. The exhibition, by American artist and poet Kenneth Goldsmith, opened May 9th in conjunction with the 2019 Venice Biennale. The installation mimics the interior of the White House’s Oval Office, with the 62,000 pages of emails stacked on top of a replica Resolute Desk.
Clinton, who has referenced the email debacle before on Twitter, tweeted a photo of her visit, adding the caption: “Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP.”
It was and is still one of the strangest, most absurd events in American political history. [. . .] It’s an artistic way of making the same point that I made in a book I wrote, called What Happened. And that is, there’s nothing wrong. There was nothing that should have been so controversial.
She also warned against Russian interference in European countries’ elections, referencing Russian attacks on the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The Clinton email saga began in 2015, when the New York Times reported that Clinton had used emails connected to a privately-owned server instead of a government email during her four years as U.S. President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State. Clinton reportedly used the email for “convenience,” instead of juggling a personal and work email, and is far from the only public official to have done so. Then-U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump frequently referenced the emails in his campaign, and many credit the scandal as one of the contributing factors to Clinton’s loss in the election.
Prior to the exhibition opening, Goldsmith said of the emails:
These are the most important political documents of our times. They have been discussed at every level of public opinion but almost no-one has read them. Hidden in full view, all the e-mails were available online but nevertheless they have become a sort of ghost. HILLARY is their first public appearance.