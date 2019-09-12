Hillary Clinton’s emails have been a rallying point for conservatives and a lightning rod in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Now they’re the stars of an exhibition in Venice, and the former U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State herself even paid it a visit.

Clinton visited the exhibit, titled “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails,” Tuesday, reading her emails for an hour. The exhibition, by American artist and poet Kenneth Goldsmith, opened May 9th in conjunction with the 2019 Venice Biennale. The installation mimics the interior of the White House’s Oval Office, with the 62,000 pages of emails stacked on top of a replica Resolute Desk.

Clinton, who has referenced the email debacle before on Twitter, tweeted a photo of her visit, adding the caption: “Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP.”