The crusade for a women’s history museum has been a longtime passion project for Maloney. She first introduced the legislation in 1998, and then again in 2017, both times to no avail. With the bill’s passage on Tuesday, Maloney’s vision for a women’s museum is one step closer to realization. But, as artnet News noted, the process is far from finished—the NMAAHC project took another 13 years to open after the bill authorizing its creation passed.

Construction and funding plans for the women’s history museum reflect a similar timeline. The costs for what is expected to be a 350,000-square-foot facility, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office, will total $242 million over the next decade, with additional staffing and exhibition needs raising the total cost to $375 million.

The fight for more diverse Smithsonian museums is ongoing as well. The Friends of the American Latino Museum has issued a press release asking for a vote on similar legislation to establish a museum of Latin American history, and a bill for opening a National Museum of Asian Paific American History and Culture was introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng in July.