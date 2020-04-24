Artist Howardena Pindell is suing members of the N’Namdi family, the owners of her former gallery G.R. N’Namdi Gallery, as well as several other commercial galleries across the U.S. The suit alleges that George Richard N’Namdi and his son Jumaane N’Namdi deliberately obfuscated information about the sale of Pindell’s work in order to deprive her of proper payments.

The suit alleges that the N’Namdis created a “maze of legal entities” in which “the finances of the various N’Namdi-controlled companies and tax-exempt charity are intermingled.” The alleged result was a series of “willfully misleading and inaccurate” accounts of Pindell’s sales and inventory, including steep discounts on her works not authorized by the artist, as well as delayed or altogether missing payments. The suit claims that the gallery “took advantage” of Pindell and other African-American artists who were underrepresented in art history at the time of their signing.

Peter D. Raymond, a lawyer for the N’Namdi family, told ARTNews: