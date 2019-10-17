Christie’s is looking to build on the market momentum behind Sanyu, the Chinese-French painter who died in 1966. His large painting Five Nudes (ca. 1955) will star in the auction house’s 20th century and contemporary art evening sale in Hong Kong next month. A new record for Sanyu’s work was just set at Sotheby’s earlier this month, when his Nu (1965) sold for $HK 198 million ($25.2 million), but Christie’s is confident it can top that and expects Five Nudes to sell for at least $HK 250 million ($33 million).

The November sale won’t be the first time Five Nudes has appeared at auction. In 2011, the painting broke the record for any oil painting by a Chinese artist, bringing in $16.5 million. That record is now held by a Zao Wou-Ki work that sold for $65 million last year.