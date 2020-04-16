An edition of David Hammons’s iconic African American Flag (1990) is making a rare appearance on the auction block. The historic piece is among a suite of works available through Phillips’s online viewing room for private sales, where it is listed with an asking price of approximately $1.5 million to $2 million. The work being offered is one of five editions of the famous flag.

Phillips also unveiled two new online auctions this week—Desktop, featuring artist-designed furniture and a selection of 20th and 21st century artworks, including works by Henry Taylor and Trudy Benson; and Current Mood, featuring a curated selection of contemporary artwork, including pieces by Donald Judd, Katherine Bernhardt, and Nicolas Party.

Hammons’s African American Flag was produced for the 1990 exhibition “Black USA” at Amsterdam’s Museum Overholland. Its appearance on the secondary market is an extremely infrequent occurrence, as the market for Hammons’s work is tightly controlled. The last time an edition of African American Flag appeared at auction, at Phillips in November 2018, it carried a similar $1.5 million to $2 million estimate, and on its lower side, for $1.6 million.

Phillips’ deputy chairman and head of private sales Miety Heiden told Art Market Monitor: