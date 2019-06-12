Part of a large-scale installation by artist Andrea Bowers was removed from Art Basel in Basel following objections from a journalist whose photos documenting her abuse were included without her permission.

The artwork, Open Secret (2018), chronicles the sexual misconduct allegations made against 200 men as part of the #MeToo movement. It’s included in the fair’s Unlimited sector for large-scale art, where it is reportedly on sale for $300,000. In a panel devoted to the outing of journalist Michael Hafford over accusations of assault, sexual abuse, and rape, Bowers had included photos posted on Twitter by journalist Helen Donahue, which documented severe bruising allegedly caused by Hafford. On Tuesday, Donahue took to Twitter to object to the installation’s use of her photos, which she says she did not consent to.