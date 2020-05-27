The inaugural edition of the new Singapore art fair, Art SG, has been postponed until November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Shuyin Yang, the fair—which had already been delayed by one year prior to the current crisis—will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in early November of next year.
Rachel Lehmann, co-founder of Lehmann Maupin, told Artforum:
We fully support this decision which provides leadership and clarity at a time when our art community worldwide needs it most. It is a decisive step that will ensure Singapore has the quality of fair it deserves. I feel lucky to have traveled throughout Southeast Asia and believe it to be one of the most exciting and dynamic markets in the world—full of so much potential. We look forward to participating in Art SG in 2021 and remain committed to the region.
Originally scheduled for November 2019, the fair dates were moved to 2020 after exhibitors requested more time to prepare and Art Basel’s parent company, the MCH Group, announced they were pulling out of the project. Art SG was founded by Sandy Angus of Angus Montgomery Arts and Tim Etchells; Magnus Renfrew, co-owner and director of the Taipei Dangdai, joined them after MCH’s withdrawal.