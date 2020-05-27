The inaugural edition of the new Singapore art fair, Art SG, has been postponed until November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Shuyin Yang, the fair—which had already been delayed by one year prior to the current crisis—will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in early November of next year.

Rachel Lehmann, co-founder of Lehmann Maupin, told Artforum: