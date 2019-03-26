Arthur Brand, a Dutch detective sometimes referred to as the “Indiana Jones of the Art World,” has scored another major victory, recovering a 1938 painting by Pablo Picasso valued at €25 million ($28.2 million). The painting, alternatively known as Portrait of Dora Maar and Buste de Femme (Dora Maar), had been missing since it was stolen from a Saudi sheikh's yacht on the French Riviera in 1999.

After a four-year hunt that led Brand through the Dutch criminal underworld, two mediators arrived at Brand’s Amsterdam apartment earlier this week with the €25-million painting wrapped in a bedsheet and trash bags.

Brand told the AFP: