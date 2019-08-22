The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) wants to be the first art museum in the United States to be fully solar-powered. On Thursday, the museum launched a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter seeking to raise $25,000 toward the installation of 206 solar panels and six inverters on the ICA LA’s more than 12,000 square feet of rooftop, a project that will cost $156,000 in total. Once completed, the installation is expected to produce 100,000 kilowatt hours per year, saving the museum some $30,000 in annual utility costs. On its Kickstarter page, the museum described the move as a step toward L.A.’s citywide goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

