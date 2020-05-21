The raffle ticket was selected from an electronic draw at Christie’s in Paris. Though the raffle organizers valued the painting €1 million, art collector David Nahmad, who provided the artwork, claims that it is worth more than two times that amount. The small still life painting depicts a newspaper sitting next to a glass of absinthe atop a wooden table. Tickets for the raffle were sold for €100 ($109) each in more than 100 countries, with proceeds going to supply water to villages in Madagascar and Cameroon.