The Macao space will open in January 2020 at the Venetian Macao resort, and will also contain new pieces. TeamLab calls the museum “body immersive,” and says it will “blur the boundaries between the human body and art,” according to a press release.

TeamLab was founded in 2001 and focuses on using digital technology to explore the connections between art, nature, and science. The team of artists, programmers, and engineers has shown internationally and opened a permanent museum in the Mori Building in Tokyo. The space was the most visited single-artist museum in 2018, according to TAN, beating out institutions devoted to more blue-chip artists like the Picasso Museum in Barcelona and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Over 2.3 million people visited teamLab’s Tokyo space last year, from more than 160 countries.