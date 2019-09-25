Artists Jeffrey Gibson, Mel Chin, and Cameron Rowland are among this year’s MacArthur “genius” grant winners. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation honored 26 individuals this year, ranging in occupations from guitarist to marine scientist. Along with a great deal of prestige, the winners of the award receive $625,000 over five years, to be spent however they wish.

Cameron Rowland, one of the two youngest fellows at age 30, works in a conceptual vein to examine prison labor and systematic racism. He displays objects implicated in these systems, either in being seized by civil forfeiture or in being created by prison inmates themselves. The oldest fellow is Mel Chin at age 67; Chin’s work focuses on social and environmental issues in a wide range of media, including collages, sculpture, video games, and public installations.