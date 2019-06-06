Overstreet was born in 1933 in the small town of Conehatta, Mississippi, and his family moved to Berkeley, California in 1946. He attended university in the Bay Area in the 1950s, studying at the California School of Fine Arts and the California School of Arts and Crafts (now California College of the Arts). Later in that decade he worked as an animator for Walt Disney Studios, before moving to New York City in 1958 and taking a job designing department store window displays. He was inspired by the Abstract Expressionists who dominated contemporary art in the U.S. at the time, but ultimately developed his own unique formal language. His style evolved over the decades, from expansive and shifting fields of color and formed canvases to flirtations with figuration and beyond.

In a 1996 profile in the New York Times, Overstreet said: