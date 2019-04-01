The French artist JR, along with the help of 400 volunteers, completed a massive collage on Friday at Paris’s Musée du Louvre to celebrate the 30th anniversary of I.M. Pei’s glass pyramids, which dominate the museum’s courtyard. It took the group five days to place and glue the roughly 2,000 pieces of paper that made up the piece. The work, when seen from the right angle, had the trompe l’oeil effect of making the pyramid appear to extend deep into the ground.