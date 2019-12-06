West’s latest album, Jesus is King, released in October, is a testament to his newly energized embrace of Christianity. According to the Miami New Times, Miami music festival III Points will assist in the staging of the opera. Tickets are currently available for $200.

West has embraced a slew of artistic collaborations in the past: Takashi Murakami created cover art for the rapper’s 2007 album Graduation, and his 2018 joint collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. KAWS designed a special album cover for 808s & Heartbreak (2008) and George Condo created five album covers for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010). His 2016 music video “Famous” was inspired by Vincent Desiderio’s painting Sleep (2008). Beecroft is one of West’s longtime collaborators, working on music videos, set designs, performances, and his Yeezy fashion line with Adidas.

West also holds a strong fascination for James Turrell’s Roden Crater: In January, he donated $10 million toward the project, a month after he visited the work in northern Arizona. West released the film Jesus is King in October; the movie follows the rapper and his team of musicians as they conduct one of his “Sunday Services” performances at the crater.