Indeed, Walker has long been a close reader of Morrison’s Pulitzer- and Nobel-winning writings. The author is among a list of literary giants cited as influences in Hilton Als’s profile of the artist, published by The New Yorker in 2007. In the article, Als noted formal resonances between an important early work Walker created at the Drawing Center and Morrison’s 1981 novel Tar Baby.

Walker has also been critical of Morrison’s work. In 2015, she reviewed the author’s 11th novel, God Help the Child, for the New York Times, finding its narrative centered on child abuse to be lacking depth of character and detail. But even amid her criticisms, Walker’s deep feeling and respect for the exceptional qualities of Morrison’s work was evident: