The phenomenon surrounding the artist known as KAWS is no longer confined to auction houses and galleries. Now, even a KAWS collaboration with a fast fashion retailer will prompt crazed speculation—and a mob of buyers stampeding through stores intent of beating out others to secure a KAWS T-shirt.

On Monday morning, the Japanese retailer Uniqlo released its latest collaboration with KAWS, (a.k.a. Brian Donnelly). While this isn’t Uniqlo’s first KAWS clothing line, in the years since the last one dropped the artist has become a veritable sensation in the art market, a frenzy that crested (at least for now) when one of his works sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong for $14.8 million.

The prices for shirts emblazoned with the now-iconic KAWS mascots were much lower, and they sparked chaos when they were offered in Uniqlo stores in China on Monday. KAWS began trending on the social media network Weibo after footage showing customers fighting over the $14 shirts in stores went viral. Videos showed crazed shoppers hauling piles of wares off of racks and ripping the limbs off mannequins to remove their shirts.