KAWS—real name Brian Donnelly—began showing with Perrotin in 2008, and had nine solo shows with the gallery (including one, in 2013, in cooperation with Mary Boone Gallery), most recently at the Hong Kong and Tokyo spaces in March of 2018.

In January of 2018, his work was included in a group show at Skarstedt, the tony Upper East Side gallery founded by Per Skarstedt that operates a secondary market art-dealing business while hosting primary market shows in a former townhouse. In November of last year, Skarstedt gave him a solo show. Some indicated that an official representation was afoot, and the two were seemingly attached at the hip during soirées throughout Art Basel Hong Kong in 2018. At that point, his auction record was $430,000, set at the Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated sale in March 2016. In April of this year, a painting by KAWS sold for $14.8 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong.

Over the years, KAWS has also had multiple solo shows at Honor Fraser in Los Angeles, and Galeria Javier López in Madrid.

