The wildly popular artist KAWS announced on Instagram that he is releasing a series of limited-edition prints to benefit various charities. The first beneficiary of his initiative is Free Arts NYC, a New York arts nonprofit dedicated to providing mentorship programs to underserved youth. The first series of prints will feature a silhouette of one of the artist’s longtime signature subjects, Snoopy from the “Peanuts” comic strip, and will go for $1,200 a piece. All proceeds will benefit Free Arts.
This initial round of prints will be available in an edition of 25, plus five artist’s proofs that aren’t yet up for purchase. Potential buyers can’t just bid directly on the works, however— they’ll have to email [email protected] with “FREEARTSNYC” in the subject line for the chance to be selected. Future charity editions will be announced soon.
The artist said in a post on Instagram:
Many of the vulnerable children [Free Arts NYC] serve are staying in crowded shelters with little access to resources needed to stay inspired and resilient. Please consider supporting the organization, via a donation on their website or by purchasing a print, to raise money for supplies, activity kits, and virtual mentoring for their youth.
The project comes on the heels of KAWS’s collaboration with virtual and augmented reality platform Acute Art, which saw the artist’s signature “Companion” figures recreated in virtual space, with some available to rent.
KAWS is one of many artists and arts organizations launching charity efforts and relief funds in response to COVID-19. Others include initiatives like the Artist Relief program, which will provide unrestricted grants of $5,000 on a continuing basis over the next six months, and galleries like Hauser & Wirth committing to donate 10 percent of their online sales profits to COVID-19 relief.