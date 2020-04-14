The wildly popular artist KAWS announced on Instagram that he is releasing a series of limited-edition prints to benefit various charities. The first beneficiary of his initiative is Free Arts NYC, a New York arts nonprofit dedicated to providing mentorship programs to underserved youth. The first series of prints will feature a silhouette of one of the artist’s longtime signature subjects, Snoopy from the “Peanuts” comic strip, and will go for $1,200 a piece. All proceeds will benefit Free Arts.

This initial round of prints will be available in an edition of 25, plus five artist’s proofs that aren’t yet up for purchase. Potential buyers can’t just bid directly on the works, however— they’ll have to email [email protected] with “FREEARTSNYC” in the subject line for the chance to be selected. Future charity editions will be announced soon.

The artist said in a post on Instagram: