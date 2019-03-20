Artist Kehinde Wiley announced on Tuesday that he will be launching a new multi-disciplinary artist residency in Dakar, Senegal. The program will be dubbed Black Rock Senegal and its inaugural edition will run from June 2019 through February 2020. The residency will be open to artists, filmmakers, and writers; selected artists will live and work at the Black Rock compound for periods of one to three months. The residency will provide them with accommodations, studio spaces, and a stipend. They’ll also benefit from the expertise of local staff who will help residents navigate Dakar, and a tutor to help them get by in the program’s three languages—English, French, and Wolof.

In a statement, Wiley said: