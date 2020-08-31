Organized with the Keith Haring Foundation, this will be the first time these works appear at auction, with estimates ranging from $100 to $250,000. At the higher end is Warhol’s 1983 portrait of Haring and his lover, Juan Dubose, which hung in Haring’s living room and is estimated to bring between $200,000 and $250,000. The sale coincides with the 30th anniversary of the artist’s death—Haring died in 1990 due to HIV/AIDS-related complications—and comes at a critical time for the Center, which has suffered a projected $5.4 million in losses due to COVID-19, according to the New York Times.