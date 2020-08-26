Beloved painters Kerry James Marshall and Jordan Casteel have each painted a new portrait for the cover of Vogue magazine’s iconic September issue. Marshall and Casteel were granted full artistic license to choose who they would depict on their cover, whether real or imaginary, and how they would portray them. Their one requirement was that they would show their subject wearing a dress by one of four designers selected by Vogue. The few artists who have created Vogue covers in the past include Salvador Dalí, Giorgio de Chirico, Marie Laurencin, and most recently, John Currin.

Marshall, whose major retrospective “Mastry” traveled to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles from 2016 to 2017, is best known for his formally meticulous figurative paintings, which depict fictional characters that the artist describes as “unequivocally, emphatically black.” His Vogue cover shows one of his signature imaginary subjects dressed in a white evening gown by Off-White. She stands in front of a window frame that looks out onto a vibrant terrace. One hand is placed gently across her torso and her gaze is set firmly outside of the frame.

Marshall described his work in a statement, saying: