The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles has announced it will recognize a union formed by over 100 of its employees. The workers first announced their intention to unionize last month, marking the latest such unionization effort at a U.S. art museum. Employees at the New Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, and Seattle’s Frye Art Museum have all successfully formed unions recently.

The MOCA workers will unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), one of the largest labor organizations in the United States. AFSCME represents workers at over a dozen museums nationwide, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the L.A.–based Museum of Tolerance. The union hopes to include workers from many areas of the museum; employees from visitor services, sales, and education are all involved in the unionizing effort.

Gallery Attendant Christine Samples said in a statement: