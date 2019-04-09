A study carried out by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery is said to have proved the great Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci was ambidextrous. These findings, which could upend the long-held belief that Leonardo was left-handed, were announced on Monday, one month prior to the 500th anniversary of Leonardo’s death. The Uffizi studied Leonardo’s earliest-known drawing, dated August 5th, 1473, when the artist was 21 years old. The work is a landscape of Tuscany’s Arno River Valley and Montelupo Castle.

The drawing has words on the front that go from right to left, while further script on the back goes from left to right. Close analysis of the two texts led the researchers to conclude both had been written by Leonardo and showed he had been capable of writing perfectly with both hands.

Art historian Cecilia Frosinini told Reuters: