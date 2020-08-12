The Liste fair in Basel, Switzerland has called off its forthcoming edition, which had been scheduled to take place from September 17th to 20th. The decision came as a result of both the worsening health situation in Switzerland—the 8.6-million person country has had more than 37,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and is currently averaging 164 new cases per day—as well as the increase in travel restrictions that are preventing many galleries from participating.

The fair, which focuses mainly on emerging artists, had previously been rescheduled from its usual June time slot to September in order to run alongside the now-canceled Art Basel in Basel mega-fair at a smaller and more open location than its usual warehouse. After Art Basel canceled its 2020 edition, Liste originally said it would proceed as planned, albeit with a smaller group of gallerists. To offset the constant reshuffling, Liste offered reduced booth fees to any gallerists still willing to participate, with the caveat that any fees incurred may not be refunded in the event of future cancellation.

Joanna Kamm, director of the fair, told Artnet News: