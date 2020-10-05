London’s Royal Opera House will sell David Hockney’s Portrait of Sir David Webster (1971) at Christie’s upcoming post-war and contemporary sale in order to alleviate the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. The painting, which carries an estimate of £11 to £18 million ($14.2 to 23.2 million), depicts the opera house’s former general administrator, Sir David Webster, rendered in Hockney’s signature realist style. It will go on offer on October 22nd, as part of Christie’s “Paris to London” auction series.

Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House, said of the decision to sell: