In an open letter addressed to the management of London’s Southbank Centre, more than 1,500 signatories voiced concerns regarding the institution’s recent proposal for staff layoffs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Southbank Centre—the United Kingdom’s largest arts and culture center, which includes the Hayward Gallery—announced that up to two-thirds of its staff would be made redundant, causing the loss of roughly 400 jobs. The letter’s signatories include current and former employees at the institution, which may remain closed until spring of next year due to the pandemic.

The open letter, titled “#SouthbankSOS,” asserts that the planned layoffs will disproportionately impact the lowest paid employees, including young people, people of color, and people with disabilities. It goes on to question the pay of the executive leadership team, which has taken some cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter specifically calls out the institution’s CEO, Elaine Bedell, whose salary increased in 2018–19 from £194,377 ($254,000) to £240,750 ($315,000) according to the 2018–19 annual report.

The letter reads, in part: