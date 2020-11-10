The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has acquired Yoshitomo Nara’s Miss Forest (LACMA Version) (2020). The work, which stands at more than 25 feet tall, was gifted to the museum by an anonymous donor. It is Nara’s largest outdoor sculpture to date, and was created for a retrospective on the Japanese artist’s work at LACMA which was scheduled to open earlier this year. Miss Forest joins LACMA’s other notable outdoor sculptural acquisitions, including Michael Heizer's Levitated Mass (2012) and Chris Burden's Urban Light (2008), which are still available for public viewing while the museum remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Nara described the sculpture in a recent interview with exhibition curator Mika Yoshitake: