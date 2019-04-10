The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) proposed $650-million addition has finally received a stamp approval from the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors after years of setbacks and recent criticisms of the final version of the building design.

Tuesday’s vote certified the new building’s final environmental impact report, greenlighted $117.5 million in county funds toward the project, and approved demolition of the existing LACMA buildings that the new one will replace. According to a statement released by the museum’s CEO and director Michael Govan ahead of the vote, the new building will replace “four ailing buildings that have significant structural issues and are no longer in shape to exhibit art.”