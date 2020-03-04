The Louvre has reopened its doors following conversations between museum management, union officials, staff, and the Ministry of Health, after concerns about the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak forced the Paris museum to close for 2 days earlier this week, Sunday and Monday. A spokesperson for the museum said management officials met with trade union representatives on March 3rd.

The Louvre closed its doors as the French government banned “indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.” The museum welcomes some 30,000 visitors on a daily basis—it had 9.6 million visitors last year, and its recently closed Leonardo da Vinci exhibition averaged 9,783 daily visitors—raising worry among Louvre employees. Following the talks between stakeholders, museum officials seem pleased about the clearance to reopen. On Tuesday, France reported a total of 212 cases of the coronavirus, and four deaths.

The Louvre’s managing director, Maxence Langlois-Berthelot, said in a statement quoted by The Art Newspaper: