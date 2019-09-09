A banjo attack by a Dallas man has left Wall Street’s iconic bovine statue with a six-inch gash and multiple scratches at the base of its right horn. Witnesses said they saw the man, dressed in a baseball cap, T-shirt, and jeans, approach Charging Bull (1989) just after noon on Saturday with a makeshift metal banjo and strike the statue repeatedly, cursing U.S. President Donald Trump with every swing. Police arrested the man soon after and charged him with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The 7,000-pound Charging Bull was first installed in December of 1989 outside the New York Stock Exchange by sculptor Arturo di Modica. He installed the piece illegally and meant for the work to inspire hope after the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash. Fernando Luis Alvarez manages a gallery that represents Di Modica and told the New York Times he estimated the cost of repairs to the statue ranged from $75,000 to $150,000, though Di Modica himself told the New York Post the repairs would cost between $10,000 to $15,000.