The case of Vincent Dyer—the man who attempted to sell a fake Lucian Freud painting for £3,000 ($3,800) on eBay—has taken another turn. The original painting, a 1952 portrait of Freud’s friend and fellow painter Francis Bacon now valued in the millions, was stolen from the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin in 1988 and has never been recovered.

Dyer listed his counterfeit version of the portrait painting on eBay three times, twice in 2017 and once in 2018. In the listing, he wrote that the piece was ”In very good condition. Has been kept in secure storage for many years.” He claimed that the painting had been a gift to his father from Freud himself, though it was later proved that Dyer purchased it in 2012 knowing it to be fake. This week, he was convicted of three counts of fraud by false representation. He was given a four-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.