British artist Marc Quinn has installed a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester on top of the plinth in Bristol that was previously occupied by a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The black resin sculpture, A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) (2020), depicts Bristol resident Jen Reid, who was photographed standing atop the empty plinth with her right fist raised after the Colston statue was knocked down last month.
Quinn, best known for his sculptural portraits made from organic materials, was inspired to create the life-sized sculpture after seeing the aforementioned image of Reid on Instagram. If the work is sold, all proceeds will be donated to two charities, Cargo Classroom and The Black Curriculum. In a press release, Quinn said:
Jen and I are not putting this sculpture on the plinth as a permanent solution to what should be there—it’s a spark which we hope will help to bring continued attention to this vital and pressing issue. We want to keep highlighting the unacceptable problem of institutionalized and systemic racism that everyone has a duty to face up to.
According to a joint press statement, Reid and Quinn did not seek “formal consent” to install the sculpture. Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees responded to the lack of council permission in a tweet, writing: “Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we’ve put in place will have to be removed.”
Reid said in a press release:
When I was stood there on the plinth, and raised my arm in a Black Power salute, it was totally spontaneous, I didn’t even think about it. [...] My immediate thoughts were for the enslaved people who died at the hands of Colston and to give them power. I wanted to give George Floyd power, I wanted to give power to Black people like me who have suffered injustices and inequality.