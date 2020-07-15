British artist Marc Quinn has installed a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester on top of the plinth in Bristol that was previously occupied by a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The black resin sculpture, A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) (2020), depicts Bristol resident Jen Reid, who was photographed standing atop the empty plinth with her right fist raised after the Colston statue was knocked down last month.

Quinn, best known for his sculptural portraits made from organic materials, was inspired to create the life-sized sculpture after seeing the aforementioned image of Reid on Instagram. If the work is sold, all proceeds will be donated to two charities, Cargo Classroom and The Black Curriculum. In a press release, Quinn said: