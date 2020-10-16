The painter March Avery has joined Blum & Poe’s artist roster. The 88-year-old New York–based artist will have her second solo show with the gallery at its Los Angeles location in November—her first took place at Blum & Poe’s New York space last year.

Avery is best known for her soft-hued landscapes and figurative depictions of domesticity. She began creating artworks at a young age under the guidance of her parents, the painters Milton Avery and Sally Michel. Her style shows traces of her parents’ influence, including expressive use of color, flattened landscapes, and pared-down figuration. “I knew I would be a painter,” Avery has said. “It never occurred to me that I would do anything else.”

Avery’s first exhibition was in 1963 at New York’s now-defunct Waverly Gallery, and she has shown regularly in the intervening decades. Her work has been acquired by a number of institutions, including the Brooklyn Museum, the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, among others. According to Artsy data, demand for Avery's work on the platform has skyrocketed in the past year.