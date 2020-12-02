New York–based artist Marcus Jansen is now represented by Almine Rech in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia. He will continue to be represented by Richard Beavers Gallery in the United States, which has represented the artist since 2007. Jansen’s first solo exhibition with Almine Rech will take place at the gallery’s Paris space in January 2021.

Jansen is perhaps best known for his apocalyptic depictions of urban landscapes that incorporate both figuration and gestural abstraction, influenced both by New York graffiti art and his deployment in Operation Desert Storm as a soldier in the U.S. Army. He has also received acclaim for his “Faceless” series, which centers on portraits of sitters with their heads obscured by abstracted shapes. Jansen has exhibited at ​The Baker Museum in Florida, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art (MoCADA) in New York, among others. His work has been collected by institutions including the Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA), The University of Michigan Museum of Art, and The New Britain Museum of American Art.

According to Artsy data, interest in works by Jansen on the platform has steadily risen over the past five years. After a fourfold increase in inquiries on his work between 2016 and 2017, interest has continued to climb, with 2020 seeing the highest amount of inquiries thus far.