A new initiative called “Artists Band Together” invited 15 established and emerging artists to create limited edition bandanas to raise funds for various voter initiatives in the United States. Participating artists include Juliana Huxtable, Marilyn Minter, Christina Quarles, Hank Willis Thomas, and the recently deceased painter Luchita Hurtado, among others. The initiative, which has partnered with eBay to release these original designs, is aimed at encouraging youth, first-time voters, and historically disenfranchised communities of color to get out the vote in November’s U.S. elections.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the sales will go to programs and nonprofits working to increase voter turnout in the upcoming elections, including Mijente, Rise, and Woke Vote. Nora Halpern, one of the curators of the project, said in a statement:
This project is rooted in the history of bandanas as symbols of unity. From the abolitionist movement to Rosie the Riveter, bandanas have been wearable markers of alliance and action.
The 15 works will be released exclusively on eBay in two major drops and remain available through November 1st. Beginning Monday, bandanas by the first eight artists will be available as individual artworks priced at $35 each; three curated sets of five for $175 each; and one complete set of all the designs for $525. The second launch, which takes place on September 1st, will present works by the remaining seven artists.
Luchita Hurtado, the dynamic Venezuelan-born painter who died last Thursday at age 99, said of her design:
“Together Forever” is a slogan of our time that confronts racial inequality, environmental advocacy, and united survival during a global pandemic, all in just two words. I don't think there's anything more important, that's what the human race needs.