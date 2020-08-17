A new initiative called “Artists Band Together” invited 15 established and emerging artists to create limited edition bandanas to raise funds for various voter initiatives in the United States. Participating artists include Juliana Huxtable, Marilyn Minter, Christina Quarles, Hank Willis Thomas, and the recently deceased painter Luchita Hurtado, among others. The initiative, which has partnered with eBay to release these original designs, is aimed at encouraging youth, first-time voters, and historically disenfranchised communities of color to get out the vote in November’s U.S. elections.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the sales will go to programs and nonprofits working to increase voter turnout in the upcoming elections, including Mijente, Rise, and Woke Vote. Nora Halpern, one of the curators of the project, said in a statement: